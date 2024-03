HARWICH – A large law enforcement response descended on Cape Cod Regional Technical High School in Harwich around 8:30 AM. According to initial reports officials received an alert indicating trouble at the school. State Police also received reports of students on Route 6 in the area. No actual trouble was found at or around the school. An ambulance was called for a teacher reportedly suffering a medical condition.

CWN is checking with Harwich officials for further details.