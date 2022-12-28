You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis

Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis

December 28, 2022

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM Wednesday in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police including their helicopter were actively looking for the suspect in that area. Police shut down roads in the area for a time during the investigation.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

