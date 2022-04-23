Boat fire threatens houses in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A fire engulfed two boats and a shed in a yard in Falmouth sometime after 4 PM Saturday. The flames spread to some brush and were endangering at least one nearby house on Rainbow Avenue. Thick black smoke could be seen some distance from the scene. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Falmouth stations. Firefighters were able to protect the structures but the boats and shed were a complete loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.