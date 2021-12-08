You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cadets evacuated after smoke reported in Mass Maritime Academy dorm

December 7, 2021


BOURNE – Firefighters rushed to the Massachusetts  Maritime Academy (MMA) on Academy Drive sometime after 10 PM Tuesday evening after smoke was reported coming from a room at the Company 2 dormitory. An image from a MMA webcam showed evacuated cadets on the parade field as firefighters arrived. All cadets safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters reportedly encountered a fire in a ceiling fixture. The room above the area was checked and part of the ceiling was opened to fully extinguish the fire. Further details were not immediately available.

 

