Cadets evacuated after smoke reported in Mass Maritime Academy dorm



BOURNE – Firefighters rushed to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) on Academy Drive sometime after 10 PM Tuesday evening after smoke was reported coming from a room at the Company 2 dormitory. An image from a MMA webcam showed evacuated cadets on the parade field as firefighters arrived. All cadets safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters reportedly encountered a fire in a ceiling fixture. The room above the area was checked and part of the ceiling was opened to fully extinguish the fire. Further details were not immediately available.