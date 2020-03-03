FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the entrance to Falmouth Hospital by the Faxon entrance around 9 AM Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Ter Heun Drive and evaluated the driver. No one in the hospital was injured. A building inspector was requested to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Breaking: Car strikes entrance to Falmouth Hospital
March 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
