Breaking: Car strikes entrance to Falmouth Hospital

March 3, 2020


FALMOUTH – A car reportedly struck the entrance to Falmouth Hospital by the Faxon entrance around 9 AM Tuesday. Firefighters responded to the scene on Ter Heun Drive and evaluated the driver. No one in the hospital was injured. A building inspector was requested to check the damage. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

