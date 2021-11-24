You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Main Street in West Dennis

November 24, 2021

SOUTH DENNIS – A vehicle struck a utility pole in South Dennis around 1:15 PM Wednesday. Officials say two utility poles were snapped and wires down in the street forcing the closure of Main Street between Highbank Road and Duck Pond Road. No injuries were reported in the crash. 600 Eversource customers lost power because of this incident.

