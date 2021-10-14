You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Child struck by vehicle in Hyannis

Child struck by vehicle in Hyannis

October 14, 2021


HYANNIS – A child was struck by a vehicle in Hyannis around 8 AM Thursday. The incident happened at the intersection of West Main Street and Lincoln Road. The victim was reportedly conscious but was transported under a trauma alert to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by Eric Christensen/CWN

