WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
September 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Wins for Peake, Higgins Headline Early Cape Cod Primary Results
- Diehl to Take On Healey in Mass. Governor Race
- Two Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released Off Cape Cod
- Third Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed by State
- CVS to Buy Home Health-Care Provider Signify for $8 Billion
- UPDATE: Barnstable Ballot Vault Opened After Voting Extension
- Falmouth Receives $336,000 for Recycling Upgrades
- Higgins Campaign for DA Endorsed by Barnstable Patrolman’s Union
- Energy Officials Warn of Winter Season Price Hikes, Urge Preparedness
- Race for Governor Headlines Primary Day in Massachusetts
- Harwich to Host Drive-Thru Clinics for Flu, COVID Shots
- Cape and Islands Primaries Include GOP Nomination for Congress
- Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns