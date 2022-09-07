You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

September 7, 2022



WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

