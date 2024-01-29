Breaking: Crash with serious injury shuts down section of Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A serious crash shutdown a section of Pitcher’s Way in Hyannis around 1:45 PM Monday. It appeared there were two separate crashes, the first on Bearse’s Way at Route 132. The serious crash happened near the intersection of Bearse’s Way and Pitcher’s Way by the Tractor Supply. A Toyota Corolla appeared to have gone through a fence and knocked over a fire hydrant. A Toyota Rav4 had rear-end damage. One person was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two other people were also evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. The road closure starting at Route 132 was likely to last for an extended time. The road reopened about 3:20 PM.

Photos by John Carroll/CWN