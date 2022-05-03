You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Divers called after car goes into water in Bourne

Breaking: Divers called after car goes into water in Bourne

May 3, 2022

BOURNE – Divers were called to respond to Barlow’s Landing Beach in Bourne after a vehicle ended up in the water sometime before 11:30 PM Monday. According to reports, police officers were able to rescue one person from the car. The divers checked for any other possible occupants of the vehicle but did not find anyone else. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 