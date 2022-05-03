BOURNE – Divers were called to respond to Barlow’s Landing Beach in Bourne after a vehicle ended up in the water sometime before 11:30 PM Monday. According to reports, police officers were able to rescue one person from the car. The divers checked for any other possible occupants of the vehicle but did not find anyone else. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Divers called after car goes into water in Bourne
May 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
