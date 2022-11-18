FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Ice Arena on Technology Park Drive was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to discover the emergency shutoff for the ammonia system had malfunctioned. A Tier 2 response was requested to bring hazardous materials technicians to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Breaking: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak
November 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
