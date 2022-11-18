You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak

Breaking: Falmouth Ice Arena evacuated after reported ammonia leak

November 18, 2022

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Ice Arena on Technology Park Drive was evacuated after reports of an ammonia leak late Friday morning. Firefighters responded to discover the emergency shutoff for the ammonia system had malfunctioned. A Tier 2 response was requested to bring hazardous materials technicians to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 