Fire breaks out at Bourne business

BOURNE – Fire broke out in Bourne sometime after 8:30 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to the area of 1352 Sandwich Road (Route 28A). Flames and smoke were visible from the building. The fire appeared to have started outside and spread to the structure. Mutual aid was responding to the scene and to cover the Bourne fire stations. Traffic was detoured due to hoses running across Route 28A and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

About 9:15 PM, the fire was reported under control. No injuries were reported.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.