You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Bourne business

Fire breaks out at Bourne business

January 13, 2025

BOURNE – Fire broke out in Bourne sometime after 8:30 PM Monday. Firefighters responded to the area of 1352 Sandwich Road (Route 28A). Flames and smoke were visible from the building. The fire appeared to have started outside and spread to the structure. Mutual aid was responding to the scene and to cover the Bourne fire stations. Traffic was detoured due to hoses running across Route 28A and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

About 9:15 PM, the fire was reported under control. No injuries were reported.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 