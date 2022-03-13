You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Fire breaks out at house in Falmouth

March 12, 2022

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Falmouth shortly after 6:30 PM Saturday evening. Smoke was showing from the second floor of the residence at 80 Carriage Shop Road when crews arrived. There no immediate reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

