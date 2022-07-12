Breaking with video: Four alarm fire breaks out at large building in Mashpee

MASHPEE – Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a major fire in Mashpee about 1:15 PM Tuesday. The fire at 800 Falmouth Road (Route 28) quickly went to four alarms. Heavy smoke and flames were reportedly visible on the roof and in the attic of a two story commercial building. Crews worked quickly to make sure every one had evacuated safely. No civilian injuries were reported but a number of firefighters were evaluated for heat related issues. Traffic on Route 28 was heavily backed up due to apparatus and hoselines in the street and motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. About 1:45 PM all units were ordered out of the building as officials switched to a defensive attack.

Video from David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thank you to the Cape Wide News reader who submitted these photos. If you seek breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

CWN will bring you further details as they become available.