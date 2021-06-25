Fire breaks out in basement of popular Bourne restaurant destroyed by blaze in 2007

BOURNE – Fire broke out in the basement of the Mezza Luna Restaurant at 253 Main Street in Bourne about 11 AM Friday. According to initial reports, an electrical problem may have caused the fire which damaged the basement ceiling. The restaurant was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.

On October 20th, 2007 a 5-alarm blaze destroyed the original landmark Mezza Luna. Cape Wide News reported then: “A late afternoon fire at a popular Buzzards Bay restaurant kept firefighters from Bourne and several other upper Cape departments busy. The fire, initially reported at about 3:40 p.m. Saturday at the landmark Mezza Luna restaurant on Main Street, apparently started in the building’s attic.

Fire companies first on the scene reported heavy smoke showing and immediately requested a working fire assignment bringing in an Onset ladder truck for assistance.

The fire spread through the attic toward the rear of the restaurant and while firefighters were attempting to ventilate the rear roof apparently came from the back of the dinning area and through the front windows out toward Main Street. The eerie sound of fire engine air horns began sounding the warning to have all firefighters evacuate the building due to unsafe conditions. Five alarms brought in fire companies from several surrounding town. The fire progressed to render the building a total loss. Damage is estimated at $1.5 million. Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Mass State Fire Marshal Stephen Coan announced Monday the cause of the fire was a short in an electrical outlet, adding the fire spread quickly in the balloon construction.”