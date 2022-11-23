ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a fire at 9 Samoset Road shortly after 11:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was engulfed a detached garage. Mutual aid from Eastham. Brewster and Chatham was called to the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.
Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans
November 23, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
