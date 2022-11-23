You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans

Firefighters called to garage fire in Orleans

November 23, 2022

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a fire at 9 Samoset Road shortly after 11:30 AM Wednesday. The fire was engulfed a detached garage. Mutual aid from Eastham. Brewster and Chatham was called to the scene. No injuries were reported. The fire was quickly knocked down. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

Michael I. Sears/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 