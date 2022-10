WEST BARNSTABLE – An apparent problem with pool chemicals prompted a hazardous materials response as well as a mass casualty incident (MCI) declaration which also brought several ambulances to the YMCA at 2245 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in West Barnstable shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. Several people were being evaluated after reporting feeling ill.

CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we will bring you further details as we get them.