Breaking: Head-on crash reported on Route 6 between exits 10 & 11

HARWICH – A major crash was reported on the “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich late Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened about 5:15 PM westbound between exits 85 and 82 (old exits 11-10). Initial reports were that two vehicles had collided head-on and a third could not avoid that collision. Four people suffered serious injuries. Two others suffered less serious injuries. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring ambulances from Brewster and Dennis to the scene. Westbound Route 6 was closed and traffic detoured at exit 85 (11). State Police are investigating cause of the crash.

