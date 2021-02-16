HARWICH – A major crash was reported on the “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich late Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened about 5:15 PM westbound between exits 85 and 82 (old exits 11-10). Initial reports were that two vehicles had collided head-on and a third could not avoid that collision. Four people suffered serious injuries. Two others suffered less serious injuries. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring ambulances from Brewster and Dennis to the scene. Westbound Route 6 was closed and traffic detoured at exit 85 (11). State Police are investigating cause of the crash.
Breaking: Head-on crash reported on Route 6 between exits 10 & 11
February 16, 2021
HARWICH – A major crash was reported on the “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich late Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened about 5:15 PM westbound between exits 85 and 82 (old exits 11-10). Initial reports were that two vehicles had collided head-on and a third could not avoid that collision. Four people suffered serious injuries. Two others suffered less serious injuries. A level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring ambulances from Brewster and Dennis to the scene. Westbound Route 6 was closed and traffic detoured at exit 85 (11). State Police are investigating cause of the crash.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- District-Wide Vote to Decide Nauset High School Renovations
- Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work Scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday
- Barnstable to Host Forums on Sewer Ordinance
- State Sees New UK Variant Cases; None on Cape and Islands So Far
- Cape Cod Chamber Hosts Annual Tourism Forum Virtually
- Cape Cod Foundation Presents Virtual Food Security Forum
- Falmouth Officials Urge State to Increase Vaccine Distribution to Cape Cod
- Solarize Mass Plus Yarmouth Extends Deadline For Request For Proposal
- Cape Cod Technology Council To Host Air Quality Summit
- Proposed Wastewater Project Could Cut Nitrogen Pollution for Upper Cape
- Community Development Partnership Seeking Nominations For Awards
- Postal Service Pausing Services for Presidents Day
- Cape Cod 5 Recognized for Community Outreach