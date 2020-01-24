You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire damages house in Dennis

Fire damages house in Dennis

January 24, 2020

DENNIS – Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in Dennis around 5:30 PM Friday evening. It appeared the fire started on the outside of 8 Clarlaw Way and spread into the house. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth crews were also assisting at the scene. by 5:45 PM the fire was under control.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 