DENNIS – Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in Dennis around 5:30 PM Friday evening. It appeared the fire started on the outside of 8 Clarlaw Way and spread into the house. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth crews were also assisting at the scene. by 5:45 PM the fire was under control.
Fire damages house in Dennis
January 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
