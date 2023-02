ORLEANS – Several ambulances have been called to a fire scene in Orleans. The call at 177 Route 6A came in shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday. The fire went to two alarms bringing in mutual aid from multiple towns. Police have closed that section of Route 6A between Skaket Road and Brewster Cross Road. At least one person was rescued by firefighters.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.