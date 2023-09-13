HYANNIS – A smoking laptop brought a Hyannis Fire Department response to Barnstable High School about 9:45 AM Wednesday. A School Resource Officer radioed in the report. All students were evacuated from the area and no injuries were reported. The fire was quickly put out and firefighters used fans to ventilate the smoke from the area.
Laptop fire reported in classroom at Barnstable High School
September 13, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
