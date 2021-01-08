You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Major crash at Routes 28 & 151 in Falmouth

January 8, 2021



FALMOUTH – Officials were called to the scene of a major crash in Falmouth. The call came in about 3:30 PM Friday afternoon on Route 28 southbound at Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). A box truck and a dump truck towing a small excavator collided. At least three ambulances were requested to the scene and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one person from the a box truck. A MedFlight helicopter was also requested to respond to Falmouth Hospital. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

