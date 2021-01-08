FALMOUTH – Officials were called to the scene of a major crash in Falmouth. The call came in about 3:30 PM Friday afternoon on Route 28 southbound at Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151). A box truck and a dump truck towing a small excavator collided. At least three ambulances were requested to the scene and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate at least one person from the a box truck. A MedFlight helicopter was also requested to respond to Falmouth Hospital. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Major crash at Routes 28 & 151 in Falmouth
January 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker Extends Gathering and Capacity Restrictions
- Rescue League Says Pet Adoption Can Help with 2021 Resolutions
- Mass. Legislature Passes Landmark Climate Bill
- State Audit: Few Newly Retired State Employees Getting Timely Benefits
- Pleasant Bay Community Boating Names New Executive Director
- Patience Urged for Vaccine, Barnstable County Says Distribution On Schedule
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Cooperative Extension
- Sunday Journal – YMCA Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – MLK Commemoration Service
- Biden Picks Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary
- Schumer Urges Cabinet to Oust Trump
- Biden Win Confirmed after Pro-Trump Mob Storms U.S. Capitol
- Money Available for COVID-Impacted Lower and Outer Cape Businesses