PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Rules Out Summer COVID Boosters to Focus on Fall Campaign
- Martha’s Vineyard Flood Map Reveals Vulnerable Areas
- Community Health Center Holding Two Open Houses
- Mashpee Select Board Chair Resigns
- Cape Cod Hospitals in Need of Blood Donations
- Celtics Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtle Released in Waters Off Cape Cod
- Grant Will Help Local Creatives with the Business of Art
- Ticket Bought in Illinois Wins Historic Mega Millions Jackpot
- Ships Must Slow Down More Often to Save Whales, Feds Say
- Advisory Panel Still Wary of Pilgrim Nuclear Wastewater
- Steamship Authority Takes M/V Gay Head Out of Service for Repairs
- Massachusetts Governor Signs Bill Protecting Abortion Access