BOURNE – A major crash was reported on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne shortly before 1 PM Tuesday. The collision was reported at the Edge Hill Road intersection. Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. Several people were being evaluated. Eversource was requested to check two utility poles at the crash scene. Traffic delays were likely and motorists may want to use Sandwich Road as an alternate.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Major crash reported on Scenic Highway in Bourne
September 17, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
