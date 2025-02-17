You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Man airlifted to trauma center after falling 8 feet from scaffolding in Harwich

February 17, 2025

HARWICH – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from scaffolding in Harwich. The incident happened just after 2 PM at a location on Belmont Road. The victim was transported to the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

