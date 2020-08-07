You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Man critically injured in tractor accident in Provincetown

Breaking: Man critically injured in tractor accident in Provincetown

August 7, 2020

Provincetown Police discuss the incident where the tractor in foreground tipped over pinning a man.
Tim Caldwell/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured after the riding mower tractor he was using apparently tipped over. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 AM Friday at St. Peters Cemetery off Winslow Street. A group of onlookers were able to lift the tractor and free the man within minutes. Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the victim as he was rushed to an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 