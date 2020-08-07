PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured after the riding mower tractor he was using apparently tipped over. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 AM Friday at St. Peters Cemetery off Winslow Street. A group of onlookers were able to lift the tractor and free the man within minutes. Paramedics could be seen performing CPR on the victim as he was rushed to an ambulance for transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Man critically injured in tractor accident in Provincetown
August 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
