New details: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Bourne business-suspect in custody

BOURNE – At approximately 5:45 PM, Bourne Police responded to Clover Paving at 584 MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) for a report of a male that was stabbed by another employee. Upon arrival, a 32-year-old male was located with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the ball field by Bourne Fire Station 4 on Barlow’s Landing Road to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect, identified only as a male from Falmouth, and the victim had been involved in an altercation prior to the stabbing. Police say the suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving, but was located in Falmouth and taken into custody by Falmouth Police. The incident remains under investigation by Bourne Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office.