BREAKING NEWS: Federal Money Approved to Help Fund Sagamore Bridge Replacement

(WASHINGTON) – A federal grant of nearly $1 billion has been awarded as part of the plan to replace the aging Sagamore Bridge spanning the Cape Cod Canal.

The Biden Administration announced the $993 million on Friday in a development that will help move the replacement of the bridge forward. The entire cost to replace the Sagamore has been pegged at $2 billion.

Gov. Maura Healey previously committed at least $700 million from the state to help fund the replacement.

The announcement will allow the project to move from the planning stage to construction, which could take nine years to complete. An environmental review is already underway.

With money for the Sagamore replacement secured, attention will likely turn toward finding a funding mechanism for the Bourne Bridge, which also needs replacing.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which owns and maintains the bridges, previously issued a report calling for complete bridge replacement instead of a major overhaul. The two spans are nearly 90 years old and have needed increasingly regular maintenance that has created significant traffic delays while work is underway.

The Army Corps is expected to oversee the replacement of both bridges and then transfer control to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which will be responsible for the bridges from that point.

The Cape & Islands Bridges Coalition (CIBC) celebrated the announcement that moves Massachusetts one significant step closer to replacement of the nearly 90-year-old bridges.

“The CIBC and the Cape Cod Chamber commend Senators Markey and Warren, Congressman Keating, and the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership, persistence, and partnership in securing these critical funds for replacement of the Cape Cod Bridges,” said Paul Niedzwiecki, Co-Chair of the CIBC and CEO of the Cape Cod Chamber.

“This funding makes replacement of the Sagamore a reality and demonstrates the commitment of our federal and state partners in ensuring that Cape and Islands communities remain economically viable for years to come.”

The CIBC was formed under the leadership of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce in response to business and community concerns related to the aging Cape Cod bridges. Replacement of the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges was identified as a top priority for the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce nearly a decade ago, under the leadership of the organization’s previous CEO, Wendy Northcross.

“Cape Cod owes a debt of gratitude to Wendy for being one of the first community leaders to recognize the importance of replacing both Canal bridges. Her guidance was invaluable in helping the region get to the point where we are today,” said Niedzwiecki.

Together, the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges function as a critical transportation system, providing the only vehicle access points for 230,000 year-round residents, more than 8,500 businesses, and over 5 million annual visitors.

Both bridges are approaching the end of their serviceable lifespan and are considered functionally obsolete and structurally deficient. If not replaced, the bridges will soon require major rehabilitation work, leading to months-long lane restrictions and bridge closures. A complete closure of either bridge would result in an unprecedented disruption to the regional economy.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation praised the news in statements to the Boston Globe, with Congressman William Keating (D-Bourne) saying that replacement of the bridges has been one of his priorities since taking office.

Both the Sagamore and the Bourne Bridges have been labelled “structurally obsolete” but do not currently represent a safety hazard.

Construction on the Sagamore could begin by late 2027 or early 2028.