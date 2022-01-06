Breaking News: Fentanyl exposures lead to Falmouth Hospital ER diversions

(FALMOUTH) – Officials at Falmouth Hospital are temporarily diverting all patients heading to the Emergency Department after an incident involving the drug fentanyl.

A statement from Cape Cod Healthcare Senior Vice-President of Marketing Pat Kane said that earlier in the day on Thursday, a patient in possession of fentanyl entered the Emergency Department. Contamination occurred and several employees were exposed and are being treated.

The local HAZMAT team has been called and is on site. As a result, the Falmouth Fire Chief put the Emergency Department on diversion – which means patients will temporarily be sent elsewhere for care.

Kane said they are coordinating with the towns, Cape Cod Hospital, and others to ensure all patients will be provided with care until they get clearance. He called it an “ongoing situation,” and said more information would be provided when the diversion is lifted.