Breaking: One person seriously injured after fire breaks out in Hyannis



HYANNIS – One person was rescued after a fire broke out in a commercial building in Hyannis. The call came in sometime after 2 PM Friday at 105 Ferndoc St. There are several businesses in that structure. A sprinkler system reportedly activated and helped control the flames. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

