Updated 5 PM: Man injured in paragliding accident in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – A paragliding accident was reported about 11:30 AM Thursday at Newcomb Hollow Beach. Fire crews reached the victim and were working to extricate him.



Update: A paraglider slammed into the dune between the ocean and the dune head just north of White Crest Beach in Wellfleet. Wellfleet Fire Department under the command of deputy chief Joseph Cappello were treating the priority to patient and were able to remove him from the crash location to area just below the beach parking lot. The injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Vehicles traveling from Newcomb Hollow Beach south toward White Crest and an Eastham Fire Dept four-wheel-drive vehicle approaching from the south were able to extricate the patient off the beach.

From Wellfleet Fire: Thursday morning at approximately 11:20 AM, Wellfleet Fire and Rescue department was dispatched to White Crest Beach for a possible leg injury. Once on scene, paramedics found a paraglider at the base of the dune, unable to ambulate. Paramedics immediately began patient care. Due to the complexity of the call, and the difficulties the dunes and tides possess, extrication was extremely difficult. Fire and rescue crews along with National Park personnel had to deploy an all-terrain vehicle from an adjacent beach to assist in extricating the patient, who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Photos by AAP/CWN