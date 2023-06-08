WAREHAM – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train in Wareham sometime after 2 PM Thursday. The incident happened on the Narrows Bridge not far from Tobey Hospital. The impact sent the victim into the water below and at least one person from the train crew jumped in to rescue the victim. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Sandwich Road (Route 6) coming into from the Cape into Wareham was closed because the train was stopped across the road. State Police Detectives were enroute to the scene and the train will remain in its location until the investigation is complete. The train was operated by Mass Coastal Railroad and was believed to be carrying trash.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: Pedestrian struck by a train in Wareham
