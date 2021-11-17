You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at police firing range in Harwich

November 17, 2021

An ambulance transports a police officer who accidentally shot himself in the leg at a firing range in Harwich. Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A police officer reportedly accidentally shot himself at a firing range in Harwich Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the facility on Depot Road about 10:30 AM. The victim was reported stable and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

About noon, Harwich Police released the following statement: On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at approximately 10:30 AM, Harwich Police and Fire responded to the firing range on Depot Road for a report of a gunshot wound to the leg. A group of police officers from several different municipalities were conducting firearms training as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program. ​During one of the drills, an officer accidentally discharged a round into their right leg. The officer was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in stable condition. The Municipal Police Training Committee will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

