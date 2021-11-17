Video report: Officer accidentally shoots himself in leg at police firing range in Harwich

HARWICH – A police officer reportedly accidentally shot himself at a firing range in Harwich Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the facility on Depot Road about 10:30 AM. The victim was reported stable and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.
About noon, Harwich Police released the following statement: On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at approximately 10:30 AM, Harwich Police and Fire responded to the firing range on Depot Road for a report of a gunshot wound to the leg. A group of police officers from several different municipalities were conducting firearms training as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee’s Bridge Academy program. During one of the drills, an officer accidentally discharged a round into their right leg. The officer was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in stable condition. The Municipal Police Training Committee will be conducting an investigation into the incident.