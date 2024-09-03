You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / BREAKING: Rollover crash causing traffic delays on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

September 3, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was causing traffic backups on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable. Two vehicles collided around 10:30 AM just past the Route 149 exit leaving one car on its side. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The left lane was still open passing the scene.

