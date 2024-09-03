WEST BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was causing traffic backups on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable. Two vehicles collided around 10:30 AM just past the Route 149 exit leaving one car on its side. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. The left lane was still open passing the scene.
BREAKING: Rollover crash causing traffic delays on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable
September 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sandwich Boardwalk Opens After Long Wait
- Work Begins on Provincetown Water Main Installation
- Cape Towns Issue Advisories Regarding Mosquito-Borne Illnesses Amid Heightened Concerns
- Quick Clips: Pickleball is a relatively easy sport to jump into without many barriers to getting started.
- WATCH: Tackling Cape Cod’s Shark Question
- Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle
- Two Cape Cod Primary Races Being Held On Tuesday
- Racing Alleged In Deadly Route 3 Crash
- Annual Visitation Numbers At Cape Cod National Seashore Released
- Rock Festival In Support Of Local Veterans To Be Held This Sunday
- WATCH: Saturday is Overdose Awareness Day, Local Expert Says Those Suffering are Not Alone
- Plymouth County Woman Positive for EEE, Barnstable in Risk-Zone
- Sunday Journal – “Great White Summer” Documentary Examines Cape Cod Community Post 2018 Shark Bite