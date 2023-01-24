Breaking: Rollover crash stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A rollover crash has closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.