Breaking: Rollover crash stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

January 24, 2023

HARWICH – A rollover crash has closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

