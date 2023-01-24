HARWICH – A rollover crash has closed the westbound lanes of Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened just before 4 PM just past Route 137 (Exit 85). One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod Regional Technical High School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Rollover crash stalls westbound traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
January 24, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Harbor Seal at Woods Hole Science Aquarium Dies
- Provincetown Seeks Public Input on Complete Streets Plan
- Coast Guard OK’s Sandwich Boardwalk Replacement
- AAA Says Go Slow this Winter Following Several Ice-Related Accidents
- Barnstable Youth Job Fair Set for March
- Feds Deny Emergency Call to Slow Ships, Ease Whale Strikes
- AAA: Mass. Gas Prices Tick Up 7 Cents
- Nonprofit Ambulance Service for Lower Cape Shutting Down
- State Holding Public Hearings On Title Five Changes
- Mariners Cautioned After Large Group of Right Whales Spotted in Cape Cod Bay
- Dennis Increases Multiple Transfer Station Fees
- HAC Leader Gives Update on Affordable Falmouth Home Lottery
- Falmouth Residents Voice Thoughts on Next Town Manager