DENNIS/YARMOUTH – Dennis and Yarmouth fire crews rushed to the Highbank Road Bridge over Bass River shortly before 8 PM after reports a person had jumped off the bridge and didn’t resurface. A “Tier 2” request was made for divers to respond to the scene. A Coast Guard helicopter was also requested to the scene. Highbank Road was closed at the bridge and motorists should seek alternate routes.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them. photo by Google Street View/CWN