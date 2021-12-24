You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious crash closes Route 6A in Sandwich

Breaking: Serious crash closes Route 6A in Sandwich

December 23, 2021

SANDWICH – A serious crash was reported in Sandwich about 7:30 PM Thursday evening. A car reportedly struck a pole and went into the woods on Route 6A by Discovery Hill Road. The driver was critically injured and rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 6A was closed between Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Gully Lane. Sandwich Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash.

