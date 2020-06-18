Breaking: Serious crash on Route 151 in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Officials are on the scene of a serious traffic crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Route 28. Two vehicles were involved with one overturned. One person was seriously injured and rushed to Falmouth Hospital after a MedFlight helicopter was not available. Traffic was heavily tied up and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.