FALMOUTH – Officials are on the scene of a serious traffic crash in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 6:30 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Route 28. Two vehicles were involved with one overturned. One person was seriously injured and rushed to Falmouth Hospital after a MedFlight helicopter was not available. Traffic was heavily tied up and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Breaking: Serious crash on Route 151 in Falmouth
June 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
