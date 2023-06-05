You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Serious crash reported on Route 6 in Eastham

Breaking: Serious crash reported on Route 6 in Eastham

June 5, 2023



EASTHAM – A serious crash was reported on Route 6 in Eashtam just before 1 PM. Four vehicles collided at the intersection of Massasoit Road. Several ambulances were called to the scene. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Route 6 was closed in the vicinity and heavy traffic delays were reported.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Photos by Eastham Fire/CWN

