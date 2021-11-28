HARWICH – Two vehicles collided in Harwich causing one of them to roll on its side. The crash happened sometime before 8 PM at the intersection of Lower County Road & Earle Road. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Traffic was being diverted around the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Breaking: Several injuries reported after rollover crash in Harwich
November 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
