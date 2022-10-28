You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

October 28, 2022

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

