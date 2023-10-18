CENTERVILLE – A fire was reported on Marie Ann Terrace in Centerville sometime after 7:30 PM Wednesday. Heavy fire was showing from the structure when crews arrived. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire stations. No injuries were reported. The fire was reported under control by 7:45 PM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Structure fire in Centerville draws large response
October 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Failure to Replace Canal Bridges Would be “Catastrophic,” Snake Found in Orleans Resident’s Closet
- Housing Development Proposed In Downtown Edgartown
- Congressional Report Says Failure to Replace Canal Bridges Would be “Catastrophic”
- State Lawmakers Consider Reimbursements for Towns Sheltering Migrants
- Monomoy Regional High School Earns AP School Honor Roll
- Over $7 Million Raised Breaking Record at ASICS Falmouth Road Race
- Del Deo Family Happy about Dune Shack Return
- Elder Services To Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals For Barnstable Residents Over Sixty
- State Announces $1.25 Million To Protect 166 Acres Of Land In Chappaquiddick
- Yarmouth Providing Medical Screenings for Recent Migrants
- Orleans Resident Finds Snake in Closet
- State Replaces Stolen SNAP Benefits For Victims Of Fraud
- VIDEO: Rollover Crash on West Main Street Hyannis