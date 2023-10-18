You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Structure fire in Centerville draws large response

Structure fire in Centerville draws large response

October 18, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A fire was reported on Marie Ann Terrace in Centerville sometime after 7:30 PM Wednesday. Heavy fire was showing from the structure when crews arrived. Mutual aid was called to the scene and to cover the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire stations. No injuries were reported. The fire was reported under control by 7:45 PM. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

