Fire breaks out in vacant house in Orleans

March 7, 2024


ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a building fire in Orleans sometime after 3 PM Thursday. The fire was reported on Barley Neck Road at Pochet Rd. Fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves and found a fire in the basement of the Cape style home. The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

