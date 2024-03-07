ORLEANS – Firefighters were called to a building fire in Orleans sometime after 3 PM Thursday. The fire was reported on Barley Neck Road at Pochet Rd. Fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves and found a fire in the basement of the Cape style home. The fire was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in vacant house in Orleans
March 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
