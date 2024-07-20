MARSTONS MILLS – Three people were seriously injured when their vehicle reportedly struck a tree and overturned in Marstons Mills. The collision happened on River Road east of Santuit-Newtown Road around 10:15 AM Saturday. According to reports 1 person was ejected from the vehicle. Another victim had to be extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. One person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Two other people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash is being investigated by Barnstable Police.
Three people seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Marstons Mills
July 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
