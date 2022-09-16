FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth
September 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Back to School Season and Boys and Girls Club Childcare with Ruth Provost
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Baseball League
- Sunday Journal – Summer Business Review and Love Local Fest with Amanda Converse
- UPDATE: Barnstable County Assisting Efforts to Shelter Migrants Flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Joint Base
- Multiple Road Races Will Take to Cape Cod Saturday and Sunday
- Cape Cod Commission: Childcare Challenges Ahead for Region
- Cape League Officials Report Strong Return from COVID in Season Review
- New Eversource Battery Significantly Cuts Down Provincetown Outage Times
- Provincetown Shares Town Wide Goals
- Vineyard Wind Work to Limit Access to Covell’s Beach Lot
- Water Quality Advisory at Lower Mill Pond in Brewster
- Gateway Airport to Honor Military at Community Event
- WHO: COVID End “In Sight,” Deaths at Lowest Since March 2020