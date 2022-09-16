You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

September 16, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.

Falmouth Police/CWN

