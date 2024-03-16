Traffic crash involving dump truck closes Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A dump truck and a car reportedly collided head-on at the Eastham/Wellfleet line about 11:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway (Route 6) at Gill Road. Wellfleet rescuers also responded to the scene. Route 6 was reported closed in that area as the truck spilled a load of sand on the pavement. West Road/Massasoit Road is an alternate route. Firefighters had to extricate the car driver but miraculously the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

From Eastham Police: Eastham Police and Fire are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Route 6 at Oakwood Drive. The crash involves a large dump truck that rolled over due to the collision. Route 6 southbound is closed and detoured off of Route 6 at West Road in Wellfleet and Route 6 northbound is reduced to one lane. Please avoid this area if possible. This will be an extended road closure.