Breaking: Fatal traffic crash reported at Sagamore Bridge



BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported at the mainland side base of the Sagamore Bridge just before 7:30 PM Friday. Initial reports indicated at least one person needed to be extricated and was suffering from serious injures. All lanes leading to the Cape are closed and traffic is being diverted to the Bourne Bridge as an alternate. Only one lane is open heading off-Cape. Around 8 PM, Mass State Police (MSP) confirmed that this is a fatal crash. The MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Sections (CARS) will investigate the cause of the collision.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

CWN will update this story as details become available.