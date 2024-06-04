Breaking: Traffic crash results in damage to two buildings in Harwich

HARWICH – A traffic crash reportedly caused damage to two structures in Harwich around 10:15 AM Tuesday. According to initial reports, the Whimsy Boutique at 121 Route 28 suffered significant damage. The building across the street at 126 Route 28, the former Irish Pub, suffered minor damage. One person was evaluated at the scene. National Grid was requested to secure gas to at least one of the properties. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked.

The first photo from the scene shows a Dodge Ram pickup in the bushes up against the Irish Pub building.