MASHPEE – Firefighters from several towns responded to a fire in Mashpee late Monday afternoon. The fire at 51 Waterline South Drive appeared to have started in the basement. Two alarms were sounded to bring manpower to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Two alarm fire breaks out at Mashpee home
February 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
