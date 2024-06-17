Brewster DPW and Animal control rescue ducklings from storm drain





BREWSTER – Monday, a concerned woman called Brewster Animal Control about some ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain. On arrival Brewster Animal Control observed the mother duck near the storm drain calling to the ducklings. Several ducklings swimming in the bottom of the drain. The Brewster DPW was called in to assist. DPW workers Jimmy and Mike arrived and were able to lift and remove the drain cover. Jimmy took a net and did a fantastic job helping me scoop up the ducklings so they could be secure in a carrier.





11 ducklings were rescued in total as the mother duck kept a watchful eye! The ducklings were taken in the carrier a little further down the road away from the drain and into the woods where it was safe to release them. The bird family was very happy to be reunited. It was a great team effort with a happy ending!



All photos and video by Brewster Animal Control/CWN